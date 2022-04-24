Brice Samba shares message with Nottingham Forest supporters after his side’s latest win

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba has taken to Twitter to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The Reds managed to back up their recent victory over West Bromwich Albion by sealing all three points in their showdown with Peterborough United yesterday.

Posh went close to opening the scoring in the opening stages of the clash as Ricky-Jade Jones was denied by Samba.

On the stroke of half-time, Forest took the lead as Brennan Johnson’s cross was headed home by Sam Surridge.

Following the break, Samba produced another save to deny Harrison Burrows.

Whereas Lewis Grabban missed a good opportunity to double his side’s advantage at the Weston Homes Stadium in the 86th minute, Forest managed to see out the rest of the game.

As a result of this victory, the Reds now only need to pick up one point from their remaining four league games in order to secure a play-off place.

Following his side’s latest triumph, Samba admitted on Twitter that it was another tough game for Forest.

The keeper posted: “Better together.

“Another tough game we win, let’s finish it that way.”

The Verdict

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines for five games, Samba has managed to step up his performance levels since being recalled to Forest’s starting eleven earlier this month.

In his last six appearances, the keeper has claimed four clean-sheets as the Reds have maintained their push for a top-six finish.

Automatic promotion to the Premier League for Forest cannot be ruled out as they are only five points adrift of AFC Bournemouth with four games left to play this season.

Set to take on the Cherries next month, the Reds will be determined to move to within striking distance of Scott Parker’s side by securing maximum points from their upcoming clashes with Fulham and Swansea City.

Samba could potentially be in for a busy night at Craven Cottage on Tuesday as Fulham have scored a remarkable total of 99 goals in the Championship this season.