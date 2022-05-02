Brice Samba shares footage of Nottingham Forest supporters ahead of Bournemouth clash

Brice Samba shared a video of the many Nottingham Forest fans who were outside the training ground as the players left for Bournemouth this afternoon.

A remarkable run of form since Steve Cooper’s appointment has seen the Reds go from bottom of the league to third in the table and they can move into the second automatic promotion spot with a win against the Cherries tomorrow night.

Therefore, with so much riding on the game, a section of Forest supporters went to the training ground to give the squad a positive send off ahead of the long journey to the south coast.

And, it was clearly appreciated by the players, with keeper Samba sharing footage from inside the bus and posting it on Twitter, along with three love hearts.

As mentioned, Cooper’s men will move into second if they can pick up three points at the Vitality Stadium, which would put them ahead of Bournemouth on goal difference going into the final day.

Forest travel to Hull for their last game, with Scott Parker’s side at home against Millwall.

The verdict

This is one of the biggest games that Forest have had for a very long time, so it’s no surprise to see the city is gripped by this.

The fans still deserve credit for showing up today and it highlights the positive bond that has been built between those on the terraces and this squad, which is all down to Cooper.

Now, it’s down to Samba and his teammates to get the points against the Cherries, which would leave them one game away from the Premier League.

