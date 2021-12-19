Brice Samba sends message to Nottingham Forest fans following his side’s latest victory

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba has taken to Twitter to send a message to the club’s fans following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The Reds backed up their recent victories over Peterborough United and Swansea City by sealing all three points in their showdown with Hull City yesterday at the City Ground.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 43rd minute as Keane Lewis Potter fired past Samba after latching onto a pass from Sean McLoughlin.

Undeterred by this setback, Forest levelled proceedings in the second-half as Lewis Grabban converted from the penalty spot.

Grabban then played a role in Brennan Johnson’s winning goal as his cross was expertly brought down by the Wales international who coolly slotted home.

As a result of their 2-1 victory over Hull, Forest moved to within a point of the play-off places in the Championship.

Following the game, Samba took to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during Saturday’s meeting with the Tigers.

The 27-year-old posted: “Come back completed.

“Another great result today and amazing support as always.

“We keep going.”

The Verdict

Forest’s resurgence in the Championship in recent months has been nothing short of spectacular as head coach Steve Cooper has managed to completely transform their fortunes at this level.

Samba has unquestionably benefitted from Cooper’s guidance as he has stepped up his performance levels in the second-tier following the Welshman’s arrival at the City Ground.

Particularly impressive during Forest’s clashes with Luton Town and Peterborough, Samba prevented both sides from scoring in these particular fixtures as he registered WhoScored match ratings of 8.14 and 7.57.

Having now featured on 107 occasions in the Championship during his career, the 27-year-old will be confident in his ability to play an influential role in Forest’s push for a top-six finish in the New Year as he clearly knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.