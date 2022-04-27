Brice Samba sends five-word message to Nottingham Forest supporters after 1-0 win at Fulham

Philip Zinckernagel grabbed the only goal of the game as Nottingham Forest bolstered their Championship automatic promotion bid with a victory at Fulham on Tuesday evening.

The Cottagers will have to wait a little longer to have their league title confirmed, as Forest claimed an eighth victory in nine in West London.

The Reds’ rearguard has been outstanding since the turn of the year, and has played a huge part in the side bulldozing their way into the play-off places.

Tobias Figueiredo has been largely very good when called upon this season, but Steve Cook adds a composure and calmness to the backline, building a great understanding with Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna either side of him.

Brice Samba has had to fight for his place in between the sticks in the second half of the season and the former Caen glovesman took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “We’ll fight until the end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brice-Lauriche Samba (@brice_samba1)

Ethan Horvath’s presence as a backup goalkeeper has pushed Samba in the last few months, with the knowledge that losing his temper or a dip in performance levels will result in being dropped from the side, which has not been the case in previous years.

The Verdict

Forest are now in a position where, if they win all three of their remaining fixtures, automatic promotion will likely be achieved.

The Reds host Swansea City, unbeaten in nine, at the weekend, before making the trip to Bournemouth and finishing off at Hull City.

Whereas the Cherries travel to Blackburn Rovers this weekend and end their campaign at home to play-off chasing Millwall.

In the fine margins that could go on to decide who clinches second place, Samba will have a huge role to play, he is shielded by one of the better backlines in the division, but that does not mean he will not be called into action in tense moments.