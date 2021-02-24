Brice Samba sends clear six-word message as Nottingham Forest prepare for Derby clash

It’s now five clean sheets in seven league outings for Nottingham Forest, after recording a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United in South Yorkshire last night.

Ryan Yates’ second-half strike secured a big away win for the Reds, who have now moved up to 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table and are continuing to turn a corner under Chris Hughton.

Hughton’s side had to cope with long balls into the box over the course of the 90 minutes, with the wind playing a big factor throughout.

Rotherham did come close through Michael Smith hitting the bar late on, but for all of the Millers’ physical presence, Brice Samba was hardly tested on Wednesday night, with the goalkeeper adding another clean sheet to his ever-growing tally.

Samba has since took to Instagram after another solid performance from himself and his teammates, sending a rather clear message.

“Keep Calm, and Trust the Gloves”

Samba will be keen to keep another clean sheet on Friday night, as the Reds travel to Pride Park to face arch rivals Derby County.

The Verdict

Samba is a character who Forest fans can’t help but love. He doesn’t shy away from social media and is quite a confident figure, it is fair to say.

Samba has been excellent in recent weeks, though. He saved a penalty at the weekend, and he was also impressive last night.

The whole back line has been transformed under Hughton, and for Samba, he will be hoping that that continues for a while.