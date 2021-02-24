Brice Samba reacts as amusing Nottingham Forest footage emerges on social media

Nottingham Forest picked up another clean sheet and recorded yet another league win last night in a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United in South Yorkshire.

Ryan Yates’ second-half strike secured a big away win for the Reds, who have now moved up to 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Chris Hughton’s side had to cope with long balls into the box in the latter stages of the contest, with Rotherham coming close through Michael Smith hitting the bar late on.

But for all of Rotherham’s physical presence, Brice Samba was hardly tested on Wednesday night, with the goalkeeper adding another clean sheet to his tally.

Samba is a character who Forest fans have loved since his arrival from Caen last season, and his antics often make them chuckle from afar.

Last night, Ben Wiles dragged a shot well wide as a free-kick was simultaneously awarded by the referee, with Samba still theatrically diving away to his right.

It is a clip which has gone somewhat viral on social media, with Samba now saying that he “just wanted to be sure”.

Just wanted to be sure 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Gbos3nSb3Q — Brice Samba (@samba_brice) February 23, 2021

The Verdict

Forest have now kept five clean sheets in their last seven league games, which is testament to the way the whole team has performed defensively.

Joe Worrall’s return has been inspiring, whilst Samba has kept them in games at times with some superb stops, including a penalty save at the weekend.

He had very little to do on Tuesday evening, though, as Forest held onto a big three points on the road.