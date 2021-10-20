Brice Samba posts hilarious tweet aimed at incorrect decision during Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest enjoyed a quite remarkable evening at Bristol City last night, scoring two goals in stoppage time to nick all three points at Ashton Gate.

The Reds found themselves a goal down heading into stoppage time, after Alex Scott gave City the lead in the first half.

But Forest fought back and recorded a memorable win on the road, with substitute Lyle Taylor netting twice in stoppage time to nick a 2-1 win.

Taylor scored his first goal from the penalty spot, and less than a minute later, tapped in at the far post after Joe Lolley had a shot saved.

That sparked wild scenes at Ashton Gate, with Brice Samba running the length of the pitch to celebrate with the rest of his teammates.

Forest had Samba to thank for keeping them at bay at 1-0 down, with the goalkeeper producing a wonderful save away to his right.

The referee, though, gave a goal-kick, which is something Samba has alluded to with a hilarious tweet on Wednesday morning…

Thanks for the goal kick anyway ref 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/Drw4Ie56Qu — Brice Samba (@samba_brice) October 20, 2021

The Verdict

Samba is a very funny character, and whilst he can be inconsistent at times, he is capable of producing some excellent stops.

If City went and scored that chance last night, it would have been 2-0 and the ending would have likely been quite different.

Samba responded well after maybe being at fault for the first goal, and he’s recovered well after a shaky start to the campaign.