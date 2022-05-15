Brice Samba offers honest verdict on Nottingham Forest’s victory over Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba has admitted on Instagram that there was some frustration amongst the club’s players regarding the outcome of yesterday’s clash with Sheffield United.

Although the Reds did secure a 2-1 victory over the Blades at Bramall Lane, they could have effectively ended the play-off tie as a contest if they were more clinical in front of goal.

After Jack Colback gave Forest the lead in the first-half of this fixture, Sam Surridge and Brennan Johnson were denied by smart saves from United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Johnson eventually extended his side’s advantage following the break by firing an effort into the roof of the net.

The Forest academy graduate nearly added a third for his side as his effort was blocked by John Egan.

Samba’s decision not to come and claim Morgan Gibbs-White’s delivery in the closing stages of this fixture allowed Sander Berge to head home from close range.

Set to host the Blades at the City Ground on Tuesday, Forest will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result in the second leg of this semi-final.

Following his side’s latest display, Samba took to Instagram to offer an honest assessment on the outcome of this fixture.

The keeper posted: “Some frustration with the final result after the game we had, but already looking forward [to] the game at home.

“Come on Forest!!”

The Verdict

Whereas it is safe to say that Forest’s players have every right to feel a little bit frustrated about the fact that they weren’t able to win by a bigger margin yesterday, the club find themselves in a healthy position heading into Tuesday’s game.

Having kept 15 clean-sheets in all competitions this season, Samba knows that his side will secure a trip to Wembley Stadium if he adds to this tally at the City Ground.

When you consider that Forest have won nine league games at home since the turn of the year, they ought to be extremely confident in their ability to pick up a positive result in their upcoming showdown with the Blades.

Although Cooper’s side will need to be wary of the threat that their opponents will pose, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they set up a meeting with Huddersfield Town or Luton Town in midweek.