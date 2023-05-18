Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba has claimed that last season's Championship play-off semi-final victory Sheffield United against was "probably the best game I have had".

Forest edged out the Blades on penalties at The City Ground to book their place in the final at Wembley, where they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 to end their long wait for Premier League football.

Samba had beaten out Ethan Horvath to the number one jersey during the turnaround under Steve Cooper in 2020/21 and he more than proved his worth in the Championship play-offs - with his performance in the second leg against United particularly impressive.

The Reds had won the first leg 2-1 away at Bramall Lane but were it not for a string of brilliant saves from their keeper, would likely have been knocked out at The City Ground.

As it was, a 2-1 win for the Blades meant the game went to penalties and Samba had yet more heroics in store.

Brice Samba reflects on Nottingham Forest play-off success

Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of Forest's triumph in the Championship play-off semi-final and Samba made a big claim on Twitter as he reflected on it - suggesting it was the best performance of his career.

Forest could face the Blades for the first time since the penalty shoot-out at The City Ground in 2023/24, assuming Cooper's side can avoid relegation.

Paul Heckingbottom's men won automatic promotion to the Premier League this season but we do not yet know which division the Reds will be playing in next term.

With two games left of the Premier League season, they're three points and two points clear of the bottom three.

Where is Brice Samba now?

Unfortunately, Samba's play-off semi-final heroics was his last game at The City Ground.

After disagreements over a new contract, the 29-year-old left the Reds last summer to sign for Ligue 1 club Lens.

He's been a regular fixture in the side this term - playing 35 times and keeping 14 clean sheets as he's helped them launch a shock title challenge.

Samba's side have missed out, with PSG winning once again, but they're closing in on an impressive second-place finish.

Leaving The City Ground has proven to be the right move for the keeper but it seems he still reflects fondly on his time there.