Brice Samba issues three-word Nottingham Forest message as revival focus switches to Birmingham City

Steve Cooper earned his first win as Nottingham Forest manager on Wednesday evening as the Reds rallied in the second half to comfortably get past Barnsley to a 3-1 scoreline.

Brice Samba has endured a tricky last year or so at the City Ground but will feel like the team are coming out the other side of that now having climbed out of the relegation zone in midweek.

Samba played a key role in Forest’s play-off push under Sabri Lamouchi in 2019/20 and will be keen to ride this new wave of optimism under Cooper. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to ensure supporters that Forest are just getting started in their rise up the Championship standings.

He wrote: “We keep going.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brice-Lauriche Samba (@brice_samba1)

A weight seems to have been lifted off of the shoulders of the Forest squad since the sacking of Chris Hughton. The Reds have scored six goals in three games since the sacking where they had not scored more than once in a match all season previously.

Forest’s backline had not been in question during the poor run as they consistently fell on the wrong side of the fine margins but a first clean sheet at Huddersfield Town would have done them a world of good.

The Verdict

Forest have the chance to win their third away game on the bounce at St Andrew’s this weekend where a victory would see them firmly looking up the table rather than over their shoulders.

Lee Bowyer’s men will be determined to bounce back from a drop-off in recent weeks with the Blues winless and having only scored once in their last four.

As one of the survivors from their last game of the season heartbreak in 2019/20, Brice Samba will be desperate to make amends and contribute to the club’s ambitions to compete in the top half this season. Steve Cooper had an excellent defensive record in his time at Swansea City and will be looking to replicate that with the two-time European champions.