Brice Samba issues honest thoughts on Jordan Smith and reflects on Nottingham Forest fans’ criticism

Brice Samba has heaped praise on fellow Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith for his positive mindset whilst pushing for the number one spot.

Samba has been Forest’s first-choice goalkeeper since arriving from Caen last season, making 84 appearances for the Reds across two seasons on Trentside.

The 26-year-old has been undroppable for the large part, and was even named in the PFA Championship Team of the Season after an impressive campaign last term.

But Jordan Smith has pushed Samba all the way in regards to retaining his place in-between the sticks. The academy graduate has made only six appearances in the last two seasons, with most of his game time coming in cup competitions.

Speaking to FLW in yesterday’s press conference, Samba was quick to praise his number two’s positive mindset, and even sent a message to a minority of supporters who tend to criticise Smith’s performances whenever he does step onto the pitch.

Samba said: “First of all, he’s a very, very good guy. He’s a very positive guy and I think he’s a good goalkeeper too.

“Sometimes I see on Twitter or on social media that fans moan about him, but for me he is a good, good goalkeeper.

“If Sabri Lamouchi wanted to keep him, it shows that he is a good goalkeeper who can fight me for the number one spot.

“For me, the future for Nottingham Forest and Jordan Smith is good.”

Smith put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the City Ground under Lamouchi back in September, and has made one Championship appearance under Chris Hughton this term.

The 26-year-old has made 54 first-team outings in total, spending time on loan with Nuneaton Town, Mansfield and Barnsley.