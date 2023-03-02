Brian Tinnion’s exciting transfer admission shows there is life after Alex Scott for Bristol City: Opinion

After a dazzling display against Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night, it feels even less likely that Bristol City will be able to hold onto rising star Alex Scott beyond the summer.

West Ham United are the latest Premier League club to reportedly join the race for the £25 million-rated 19-year-old – with Newcastle United and Tottenham both understood to be keen to add the ‘Guernsey Grealish’ to their ranks in the upcoming transfer window.

Though they’re no strangers to cashing in on players, the Ashton Gate faithful will be gutted to lose the midfielder but it has been clear for some time that he is bound for big things.

When the Championship club were struggling ahead of the January window, the prospect of selling Antoine Semenyo and Scott in consecutive windows would have been hard to stoumach but there is a newfound positivity at the South West club and the recent comments made by technical director Brian Tinnion should reassure supporters that the Robins are on the up.

Speaking to Geoff Twentyman on BBC Radio Bristol on Tuesday evening, Tinnion delivered an exciting update on City’s summer transfer plans and revealed that the wheels were already turning.

“[We’ll be] very active,” he said. “We had a recruitment meeting last Thursday with the manager and the first team staff. We know exactly what we want. We know the targets that we’ve got so we will be trying to act as quickly as we can when that final whistle goes on the last day. We know exactly what we want and what we’re going to try and get.”

He added: “Probably three, maybe four (summer signings), depending on whether there are any outgoings as well obviously. It’s going to be interesting, Alex Scott and maybe one or two others. Definitely three, maybe four if one goes.”

“Yeah, there will be money in the summer,” Tinnion continued. “We’ll be in a position to buy players like Anis Mehmeti. There won’t be any players coming in that are on the down. They’ll all be on the up, they’ll all be young, they’ll all be athletic, they’ll all be able to run because that’s what our team is going to be based on now. We’re going to be an athletic, young, physical running team.”

“There are some really good players in League One that just need the opportunity. What we’re looking for is players that have maybe played 200 games, they’ve got the experience but they just haven’t had that opportunity to play in the Championship. We’re very clear on what we want, we’re very clear on the positions, and we’re very clear on our targets so, hopefully, when the final whistle goes on that last day we’ll be active.”

After multiple windows where Nigel Pearson has made it clear that there was no money to spend unless players left and where cutting the sizeable wage bill was seen as the priority, this update from Tinnion is hugely exciting.

There is real momentum at the club now – with the Robins unbeaten in the Championship in 2022/23 – and it seems they’re keen to capitalise on that this summer even if Scott departs.

Pearson’s recent play-off talk will likely prove to be premature but a strong finish to the current campaign and a proactive summer, along with the continued development of the players that have emerged and kicked on this season, would set them up nicely for next season.

Having their young midfield maestro still with them when the 2023/24 campaign kicks off and, more importantly, when the upcoming transfer window slams shut would undoubtedly be a massive boost but it is really starting to feel as though there is life beyond his exit. That has not always been the case this season.

Tinnion’s ascent to technical director could well prove to be a masterstroke and there will likely be few people that supporters will trust more than the bonafide Robins’ legend.

His latest comments suggest that the next six months, and beyond, could be an exciting period for the South West club.