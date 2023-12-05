Ipswich Town have been riding the crest of a wave since the start of the 2022-23 season, and even though they were pipped to the League One title by Plymouth Argyle, they well and truly are one of the best stories of the Championship so far.

After 19 matches, the Tractor Boys sit second in the standings and just one point behind league leaders Leicester City, and it is largely down to the good coaching of Kieran McKenna that has made it possible.

McKenna has been backed by the Town ownership, but he has also managed to get the best out of players he already had at the club - one of those being Wes Burns.

The Wales international was signed by previous Ipswich boss Paul Cook in the summer of 2021 from Fleetwood Town, where he played a number of different positions, including right-back despite being an out-and-out winger.

Burns scored 12 times and notched six assists in his debut season in Suffolk, but upped his creativity under McKenna with eight goals and 11 assists in the 2022-23 campaign - he has not been as productive in terms of goal contributions in the Championship so far, but he somewhat broke the internet with his trivela strike against Coventry City at the weekend.

Wes Burns' Bristol City career - how did it go?

Earlier in his career, Burns also played Championship football but for Bristol City, who he started his professional career with after being released by hometown club Cardiff at the age of 14.

By the time he was 18, Burns had debuted for the Robins in the second tier, but they were relegated to League One for Burns' first full season in their squad, and he ended up playing 20 times in the third tier in 2013-14.

Wes Burns' Bristol City League Stats Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2012-13 Championship 7 0 0 2013-14 League One 20 1 0 2014-15 League One 3 1 0 2015-16 Championship 14 1 0 2016-17 Championship 0 0 0

Burns went out on loan no fewer than five times from Ashton Gate, but he did play another 14 times in the Championship in 2015-16, although he did spend the final few months of that season with Fleetwood Town in League One - that would be a successful stint and nearly a year later, the Welshman would head to Highbury on a permanent basis.

What fee did Bristol City sell Wes Burns for in 2017?

The fee that was agreed between Bristol City and Fleetwood was always undisclosed, but some Robins fans had been adamant that they let Burns go for absolutely nothing.

At the time, the winger had struggled to make an impact in the Championship but he had done better in loan stints away from City, and it was best for all parties in 2017 when he decided to head to the Cod Army on a permanent basis.

Now though, Bristol City legend Brian Tinnion - who is currently the club's Academy Director - has revealed the actual fee that the club got for Burns nearly seven years ago, and it was £300,000.

Considering he hadn't done an awful lot for City to make them keep him around in the first-team, it was a decent fee to rake in - they just weren't to know that further down the line he would have a fantastic impact for a team that look certain to be in a promotion push in the Championship this season.

Burns is definitely worth a lot more now than the figure that Bristol City sold him for, but they could not have foreseen him becoming a big part of a Championship promotion-chasing side down the line - and Ipswich probably didn't either.