Bristol City are a side who have prided themselves on their academy products in recent seasons, with more than one going on to thrive in the Premier League after cutting their teeth at Ashton Gate.

While the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott made their way to Bournemouth after breaking through for the Robins, past graduates have included the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid and Joe Bryan.

Tommy Conway is the latest young star to flee the nest after a summer move to Middlesbrough, while City continue to field a number of homegrown stars, with the likes of Zak Vyner, Max O’Leary and Cameron Pring all products of the Robins’ nurture.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Bristol City fan pundit James Skinner about his thoughts on the academy as it stands, and if it continues to live up to its recent lofty standards.

Bristol City academy system praised as Ashton Gate conveyor belt continues

While the likes of O’Leary, Vyner and Pring continue to be mainstays in the City setup, there has been a lack of new academy graduates making a name for themselves in the current campaign, with boss Liam Manning focusing on proven talent during his first full season as Robins boss.

While Ayman Benarous continues to struggle with injuries, the likes of Elijah Morrison and Josh Campbell-Slowey continue to bide their time for an opportunity in the first-team, having both been included in matchday squads throughout the campaign.

Ephraim Yeboah and Jamie Knight-Lebel are currently enduring League Two loans at Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra respectively, leaving little opportunity for the next breakthrough star to make a name for themselves this season.

But after the success of recent cohorts, Skinner is pleased with the way things have been going of late, and couldn’t speak much higher of the Robins’ work with the stars of tomorrow.

When quizzed about City’s academy, James told Football League World: “The club’s youth system over the last few years has been very good, and we have produced some good talent that has gone on to arguably bigger and better things.

“There are a few players that are playing in the Premier League now, so that is good and is a good sign of our academy and where our youth system is at the moment.

“There were players coming through all the time, and I wouldn’t say it has stopped, by any means, but it has been stunted a little bit because over the summer we brought quite a few players in from other clubs, so they are playing.

“We have had the likes of Josh Campbell-Slowey and Elijah Morrison on the bench this season, and I think both of them will get a chance in the first-team at some point, not just on the bench but potentially starting.

Bristol City notable academy graduates (Transfermarkt) Player Current club Alex Scott AFC Bournemouth Antoine Semenyo AFC Bournemouth Lloyd Kelly Newcastle United Bobby Decordova Reid Leicester City Tommy Conway Middlesbrough Zak Vyner Bristol City Max O'Leary Bristol City Cameron Pring Bristol City Wes Burns Ipswich Town

“We have got players out on loan like Jamie Knight-Lebel and Ephraim Yeboah, and they are all good young players and are looking to get first-team experience and build up their knowledge and education, which is a good thing.

“I am sure that will put them in good stead for the future, and hopefully we will see them back at some point and they can break into the first-team.”

Brian Tinnion factor has brought the best out of Bristol City academy

One man who knows the ins and outs of Ashton Gate as well as anyone is Brian Tinnion, with the 56-year-old playing over 500 matches for City during a 12-year stint with the club during the 1990's and 2000's.

Since hanging up his boots, Tinnion [pictured] has continued his association with the football club, and has been Academy Director during the successful period in which the club has blooded a number of future stars.

With an approach that sees the football club united from top to bottom, Skinner believes the club legend’s part in the system has had a major effect on City’s success over recent seasons, and can only see it continuing in the future.

James added: “The youth team is very good, Brian Tinnion heads it up, and he is very focused on making sure that the pathway is there; right from the younger ages to the first-team, and he has made it clear that the aim for the club is to promote from within, especially from an academy and players point of view.

“It is a very good academy, good setup, and I would say it is providing enough talent coming through to the first-team, and it has down over the last few years, and will do over the coming years as well."