Brian McDermott speaks out ahead of Reading’s massive clash v Barnsley on Saturday

Reading face Barnsley in what is a huge Championship relegation clash this weekend – and former Royals boss Brian McDermott has revealed to BBC Radio Berkshire that his old side shouldn’t go and play for a draw.

The Royals have been dragged towards the drop zone this season thanks to a points deduction and a dip in form that resulted in Veljko Paunovic losing his job. Despite the boss leading the side to seventh last campaign – and very nearly a play-off berth – it has gone completely the other way this year.

Now with Paul Ince at the helm on a temporary basis, the new manager is tasked with keeping the team in the Championship and not being pulled into the bottom three. How the relegation battle will pan out – and who could end up in League One next term – may largely be decided by the result between Reading and Barnsley at the weekend.

Both teams have eight games left to play and the Royals are currently five points clear of 22nd placed Barnsley. If the Tykes were to win this weekend though, that gap would then close to two points.

A win for Reading though would increase that distance between the two teams to eight points – and would really stand the club in good stead going forward. Even a draw would keep that distance at a respectable level – but former boss Brian McDermott has urged his former side not to settle for a point via BBC Radio Berkshire.

The former boss of the club said: “You can’t go there and settle for a point.

“Would Reading take a point? Probably. But by not losing, you will probably lose.

By going with that mindset of trying not to lose, you will. The most important thing is to play the game and not the occasion.”

The Verdict

Brian McDermott does know what he’s talking about when it comes to Reading, having previously led the side to the Championship title as a boss – so he knows how to succeed and win based on his past expriences.

This is an entirely different Royals outfit though because they are now a side that have been struggling to win games and have been struggling to pull away from the bottom of the division. The side that McDermott had were winners and played in the Premier League but this side have been trying desperately to avoid League One.

That doesn’t make him wrong though – Reading going and playing for a point could backfire massively and whilst Paul Ince surely won’t be going with that kind of mindset, it might creep into the back of their minds at some point.

The Royals fate is in their own hands right now so they just need to keep playing games and winning as many as they can against whoever they can in the league.