Former Reading boss Brian McDermott heaped praise on Ruben Selles, as he stressed his hope for a bright future for the club as takeover talks continue in the background.

It’s no secret that the Royals have had to endure a lot over the last few years, as fans desperately protest as they try to force owner Dai Yongge out of the club.

So far, despite plenty of interest, a deal hasn’t been finalised, although an unnamed buyer was granted a period of exclusivity to buy the club earlier this month.

Brian McDermott sends Reading FC message

Even with all the off-field distractions, Reading have performed well on the pitch on the whole, with Selles’ side currently ninth in League One, just a point outside the play-off places.

That shows the remarkable job Selles has done, particularly as he has been unable to buy a player for a fee in recent windows.

And, he certainly earnt the respect of former Reading favourite McDermott, as the ex-boss took to LinkedIn to share his experience after a recent meeting with Selles.

“Have just come back from the Reading Football Club training ground . It was great to catch up with some friends I have known for years and some of the new staff, I didn’t know.

“It is fair to say the club has had a troubled number of years. It was so heartening to see what I experienced. The atmosphere around the place was first class. I would like to thank the staff and players who gave me such a lovely welcome. I was blown away by the facilities . The standards around the place and what the game is about, the people.

“Ruben Selles is a real class act. As with all the top managers I have been in the company, he is a kind, respectful, interesting guy. The job him and his staff have done over a period of time, has been phenomenal. No excuses, no moaning, and he would have every reason to complain in the last few years.”

McDermott also offered a positive outlook for the future if the takeover situation could be resolved.

“I really hope Ruben, the staff and players get a break. The right owner comes into the building . The potential is enormous. The football people here are just what the club needs. There is a sense that the Reading Football Club supporters have a real love for the manager and players.

“Let's hope the right people come in and take over the club. With the manager, staff , players , academy players coming through, there is so much that can be achieved.”

Reading FC are in good hands with Ruben Selles

This is nice for Reading fans to hear, as they still hold McDermott in high regard considering all he did for the club, which wasn’t restricted to just his time in charge of the first team.

Everyone would agree with his assessment on Selles as well, as he has done some outstanding work for Reading in extremely difficult circumstances.

League One Table (as of 31/10/24) Team P GD Pts 6 Bolton Wanderers 13 3 23 7 Huddersfield Town 13 7 22 8 Barnsley 13 3 22 9 Reading 13 1 22

Moving forward, it’s all about changing owners, and fans will hope for some good news on that front over the coming days and weeks, as that would signal the start of a bright, new era, as McDermott alludes to.