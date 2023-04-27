Former Sheffield United striker Brian Deane has congratulated everyone involved at Bramall Lane for the Blades' promotion back to the Premier League, posting on Twitter.

United have spent a sizeable chunk of the campaign in the top two but due to the consistency of Luton Town and the rise of Middlesbrough under the stewardship of Michael Carrick, they were unable to seal their promotion a while ago.

However, three points from their last four games would have been enough to seal a top-flight return going into last night's clash against West Bromwich Albion.

And the Blades made the breakthrough in the second half against Carlos Corberan's men, with a tap in from Sander Berge and a neat finish from Anel Ahmedhodzic allowing United to claim a 2-0 victory and with that, guarantee their place in the top tier next season.

With Burnley winning the title on Tuesday evening, winning promotion was the Blades' main goal and they have achieved that with three league games to spare.

Deane's last season as a professional football came during 2005/06 - and he will have been grateful to have spent that term at Sheffield United who ended up being promoted to the top tier.

With the 55-year-old knowing how much work goes on both on and off the pitch to achieve what United did last night, he took to Twitter to congratulate everyone involved.

He posted: "Congratulations Sheffield United. What a fantastic effort by everyone, from the playing/coaching staff, the laundry ladies, groundsmen, admin, catering and Sue on reception and finally the fans. Well done, you deserve it."

How has everyone contributed at Sheffield United?

Firstly, the players have to be given a lot of credit because they have held their nerve in difficult situations and managed to get themselves over the line.

Carrick's Boro looked very threatening at one point - but United kept their cool despite this and were also able to capitalise when the Teesside outfit slipped up - something that has allowed them to win promotion with a few games to spare.

Paul Heckingbottom, Stuart McCall and Jack Lester have also done an excellent job, especially the former who has dealt with off-field speculation brilliantly this season.

News of a potential takeover could have been a major distraction for the first-team squad - but Heckingbottom has managed his squad well.

The current board made the right decision the hold on to the likes of Berge and Iliman Ndiaye - and the supporters should also get a pat on the back for their loyalty.

With all of these figures plus those behind the scenes that Deane has mentioned, everyone seems to have played a part in making this season a real success after their disappointment in the play-odd semi last season.