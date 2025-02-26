Brian Deane believes that Tom Cannon can prove himself worthy of the £10 million price tag at Sheffield United after Leicester City switch.

The Ireland international signed for the Blades during the January transfer window, with the club beating out promotion rivals to his signature.

The forward spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Stoke City, where he scored nine league goals from 22 appearances.

However, he has yet to find the back of the net from five games in Chris Wilder’s side after a £10 million move, via The Athletic.

Tom Cannon - 2024/25 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Stoke City 22 9 (1) 2019-20 5 (4) 0 (1) As of February 26th

Brian Deane gives Tom Cannon transfer verdict

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via the home of Crypto Casinos, Deane suggested that Cannon has the qualities to become an important contributor for Sheffield United.

While the former Blades forward acknowledged that the 22-year-old still hasn’t shown much at Bramall Lane, he claimed that the £10 million fee could be doubled if he puts together a single good season with the club.

“He’s 22, and in the grand scheme of things, £10 million isn’t a lot money in this day and age,” said Deane.

“You only need one good season and that fee might double.

“From what I have seen, I definitely feel as though he has ability, he has a turn of pace, but there’s a lot of maturing to do.

“The one thing that Sheffield United have now is different types of forwards and he has that ability to run in behind.

“It could turn out to be a good bit of business but we haven’t seen a lot of him yet, not in a Blades shirt anyway.”

Sheffield United lost 3-1 to title rivals Leeds United on Monday night, leaving Wilder’s five points behind the league leaders and only two ahead of third place Burnley. Cannon was a second half substitute.

Too soon to properly judge Tom Cannon

The £10 million fee for Cannon was a lot for someone who hadn’t performed that well in the Championship with Stoke, but it is still too early to judge whether he’s been able to justify that price.

No goals from five games is disappointing, and the game against Leeds on Monday night is one where Wilder would’ve been hoping he could make an impact.

But it’s still early days, and he could yet still have a big role to play in the club’s promotion battle, particularly with Burnley now right behind them.

If he can end the season with a handful of goals that contribute to a top two finish, then that alone might be enough to prove he was worth £10 million to the Blades.