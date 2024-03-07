Former Leeds United striker Brian Deane has revealed his thoughts on the club's chances of winning automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's side are looking to return to the top division of English football at the first time of asking, after being relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Whites are in promotion-winning form, at the very least. They haven't lost a league game since the turn of the year, with their only loss in that time being a narrow defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup, courtesy of a late winner from Conor Gallagher.

Last night's win over a struggling Stoke City seemed likely to put them back into second place in the league, but Ipswich Town managed to beat Liam Manning's Bristol City side 3-2 at Portman Road, despite being behind twice in the second half.

Leeds needed a bit of a bounce-back performance after a dull display against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Their draw against the Terriers put them slightly behind the pace in the battle for automatic promotion, but their midweek win has kept them within two points of the Tractor Boys in second place.

Brian Deane on Leeds' promotion chances

Deane, who played 169 games for the club in his career, believes that Farke will guide his team to an automatic promotion spot.

"I believe that Leeds will finish 2nd," said the club's former forward to FLW via Offers.Bet. "It’s getting really tight, Ipswich had a bit of a wobble but they’re right back in it now, and that has coincided with bringing Kieffer Moore in on loan.

"I think Leeds play a really good brand of football and have some great movement throughout the side, they’ve got pace. Perhaps they miss that physical presence in the centre forward; Bamford, Rutter, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Dan James – all of these players and maybe you need something a little different. I think in every department Leeds have been fantastic, but maybe at times you want someone who’s happy for the ball to go in off their shin or their shoulder!

"They’ve got a great manager and I think they will have the most consistent run. That crowd at Elland Road when they get behind you really is like a 12th man."

Leeds' awkward run-in

The Whites have 10 games left to play this season. Three of them are against teams in the relegation battle - Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, and QPR - and there's a good sprinkling of teams who are fighting for the play-offs, or more.

The games that they should be circling for three points are Watford, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough. These teams will almost certainly have nothing to play for, and Leeds will still have everything to play for; plus they have much more quality than these teams.

But they do have a lot of teams to face that will still be battling for something. Even Southampton on the final day will be tougher than usual. Their current standings don't make them favourites for automatic promotion, but they'll relish the opportunity to potentially stop Leeds from going straight back up, and dragging them back into the play-offs.

Wednesday away will also be a tough proposition. There are a lot of games that should be easy, on paper, but, when you add in the context, it's not as smooth of a run-in as they would like.