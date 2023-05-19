Sheffield United had a very successful 2022/23 campaign.

Not only did the Blades tie up automatic promotion to the Premier Leauge, they also had a brilliant run in the FA Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

That was down to a number of their players, of course, with one player in particular - attacker Iliman Ndiaye - looking exceptional at times.

The Blades fended off January transfer interest to keep hold of him, and it was well worth it in the end given the achievements mentioned above.

Whether or not they can keep him beyond this summer, given his current contract situation, remains to be seen.

What has Brian Deane said about Iliman Ndiaye?

One man who certainly sounds as though he hopes to continue seeing Ndiaye ply his trade at Bramall Lane is Sheffield United legend Brian Deane.

Indeed, Deane has claimed that watching Ndiaye is worth the entrance fee alone, having been impressed by the 23-year-old's performances this season.

“For people from my era it sometimes takes a lot to get you off your seat,” Deane explained, via The Star.

"Watching games as we do, you like to compare yourself and think of the players you played with, and so on.

“And [Ndiaye] has got the respect of everyone.

"He’s such a good player. You talk about anticipation, when certain players get on the ball, and you can hear the crowd and feel the energy go up in the place.

“It doesn’t happen a lot but this guy, from the moment I saw him, I felt that.

"And he’s been worth the entrance fee alone.”

Can Sheffield United keep hold of Iliman Ndiaye this summer?

Whilst Deane is clearly a big fan - as are most Blades - as mentioned above, the club are facing somewhat of a sticky situation when it comes to Ndiaye's future this summer.

Indeed, the Senegalese international is only contracted to the club until the summer of 2024, meaning that he enters the final 12 months of his deal this summer, and would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January.

Of course, given his talent and the sizeable fee the club could get for him, you would assume Sheffield United would not want to lose him for nothing, so there has to be a temptation to cash in.

Reports suggest that Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom hopes to keep Ndiaye around, though, so it seems as though the Blades may keep him after all.

Albeit, they will then lose him for free if no new deal is agreed.