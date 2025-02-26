The Championship has once again provided an exhilarating promotion race, and as we enter the final stretch of the season, it appears that Leeds United, Sheffield United, and Burnley are the leading contenders for the coveted automatic promotion spots.

Sunderland, who had been in the mix for much of the campaign, have seen their hopes dashed by successive defeats to the Whites and Hull City, leaving them trailing in the wake of the top three.

This has left a trio of teams vying for the top two positions, with Daniel Farke’s side now in pole position. Their dominant Monday night victories over both the Black Cats and the Blades have strengthened their case, giving them a seven-point cushion over Burnley, who sit in third.

Championship top four league table* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Leeds United 34 +50 75 2. Sheffield United 34 +22 70 3. Burnley 34 +34 68 4. Sunderland 34 +19 62 *Stats correct as of 25/02/2025

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United are just two points ahead of the Clarets, and with the two sides still to meet, the stage is set for a thrilling finale with 12 matches remaining.

Brian Deane backs Leeds and Sheffield United for automatic promotion

The battle for automatic promotion promises to be dramatic right until the end of the season and Football League World have been speaking exclusively to former Leeds and Sheffield United striker, Brian Deane via the home of Crypto Casinos to get his take on the race.

Asked who he thinks will succeed, the 57-year-old said: "I think Leeds is probably a given now. What they’ve done in the games beating Sheffield United and Sunderland last week has broken the back. They just have to match other teams now, and they have too many games and teams will have to win too many games and Leeds lose too many games now.

"I think Sheffield United aren’t a shoo-in but they’ve got enough to win enough games to go up now. Their form has been a bit patchy of late, but I still believe that they’ll have enough to go up, but it won’t be straightforward and will have to do something about their consistency.

"It will be close between Burnley and Sheffield United, but I just fancy United to nick it."

Burnley and Sheffield United fans will be saving the 21st of April for their diary

Unsurprisingly, Deane has chosen to back his two former clubs, and it must be said that Leeds United’s promotion back to the Premier League now appears a near certainty.

This leaves just two clubs vying for the second automatic spot, and the fixture schedule has set up a crucial encounter with three games to go. On the 21st of April, Scott Parker's Burnley will host Chris Wilder's Sheffield United in what promises to be a huge clash.

For neutrals, the hope will be to see the teams separated by just a few points, while supporters of the clubs involved will be praying their side has already secured promotion by that stage.

Neither team seems likely to pull away from the other, as Burnley’s sturdy defence should prevent them from falling further behind. The Clarets’ remaining fixtures arguably appear more favourable as well, with a greater number of matches against sides at the bottom, compared to United's challenging run-in, which is heavily populated with play-off contenders.

It seems, then, that it will come down to a straight battle between the two for that coveted final automatic spot.