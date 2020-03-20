‘Brian Clough’, ‘My dad’s passion’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans reveal how their love for the club began

In present day, Nottingham Forest are very much in the race for promotion to the Premier League, with the Reds currently occupying fifth place with just nine games left to play, thus leaving many a Forest fan dreaming of the big time.

The City Ground of course hasn’t witnessed top tier football since the late 1990s and with many yearning for their long awaited return to the Premier League, Sabri Lamouchi and his players will be keen to deliver on their objective.

A big club in English football history, Forest’s finest moments came during the 1970s and 1980s, in a period in which they won two European Cups and the first division title.

QUIZ: Do you know what year these 14 Nottingham Forest players joined the club? See if you can get full marks down below!

Staying on the subject of nostalgia, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the NOTTINGHAM FOREST CREWS Facebook group how their Nottingham Forest love affair started, with many contributing in reply with their best memories.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the City Ground faithful via social media earlier today.

Henry Grochowski: I think it was when my dad started earning more, so we could afford to be Junior Reds instead of Junior Magpies.

Mark- Debbie Talbot: I was born and my dad said you will support Forest.

Hamish Scott: In South Africa as a schoolboy, I started getting Roy of the Rovers sent over to Cape Town. Saw Trevor Francis and read about what Brian Clough was saying. Knew this was the team I would support for the rest of my life.

Paula Regan: I firstly admired Brian Clough and a player called Stuart Pearce, they were just awesome.

Stuart Smith: First game was against Southampton at the Dell.

Robert Boot: My old man took me back in 1972 and the love affair started.

Trevor Jones: For my first match, my dad took me to Meadow Lane (the whole family were Notts County fans). At half time he said “I wonder how Forest are getting on?” I asked him who they were and he said Nottingham’s other team. I asked him what colour they played in and he said red. I’m going to support them then – and that was 69 years ago!

John Smith: My dad took me in the Trent End 1967 against Manchester United.

Chris Meli: Watching Trevor Francis head in the European Cup winner. I was about six.

Josie Baran: Through my dad’s passion in 1944.