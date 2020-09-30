Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Brexit was quicker’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans are feeling frustrated by transfer wait

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are still waiting to push their deal to sign Callum Paterson over the line.

Paterson looks set to become an Owls player at some point this summer, with the Cardiff City forward seemingly not in the picture in South Wales.

Whilst Wednesday fans await news of an announcement, Dom Howson of Yorkshire Live has taken to Twitter to provide an update.

He states that things remain on course, but there are a couple of things for the Owls to iron out before they announce the signing of the 25-year-old.

Paterson scored seven goals in 42 appearances for Cardiff last season across all competitions, impressing in a number of different forward roles for Neil Harris’ side.

The excitement amongst the Wednesday fans built over the weekend, but now, with things not signed off yet, there’s a little bit of frustration creeping in.

We look at how fans are reacting to this latest transfer update…


