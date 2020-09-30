‘Brexit was quicker’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans are feeling frustrated by transfer wait

Sheffield Wednesday are still waiting to push their deal to sign Callum Paterson over the line.

Paterson looks set to become an Owls player at some point this summer, with the Cardiff City forward seemingly not in the picture in South Wales.

Whilst Wednesday fans await news of an announcement, Dom Howson of Yorkshire Live has taken to Twitter to provide an update.

He states that things remain on course, but there are a couple of things for the Owls to iron out before they announce the signing of the 25-year-old.

Callum Paterson's move to #SWFC is still on. Deal is agreed in principle but there are still a couple of things to be ironed out. It is heading in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/y363cjAcAc — Dom Howson (@domhowson) September 30, 2020

Paterson scored seven goals in 42 appearances for Cardiff last season across all competitions, impressing in a number of different forward roles for Neil Harris’ side.

The excitement amongst the Wednesday fans built over the weekend, but now, with things not signed off yet, there’s a little bit of frustration creeping in.

We look at how fans are reacting to this latest transfer update…

Why is it only that things don’t ever go straight forward — wawaw (@steelcityowl91) September 30, 2020

Pain in arse this because at first you would have expected him at least on the bench for sat now who knows if deal will even be done for sat #swfc — scott cain (@scottcain13) September 30, 2020

A few things need ironing out. Since Friday? 🤨🤨🤨 — sam (@sam31405869) September 30, 2020

Brexit was quicker ffs — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) September 30, 2020

What couple of things? — owls2020 (@OvO_2017) September 30, 2020

Why do I have a rotten feeling that this ends with “DONE DEAL: Callum Paterson has signed for Birmingham / Huddersfield / Millwall” ? #swfc https://t.co/arwZqBsRyd — daft penguin (@daftpenguin) September 30, 2020

It’s probably due to the sell on clause that Hearts have on him. A similar thing happened when we signed Windass because Rangers had a sell on clause. I’m sure it will still happen. Just a bit of haggling. Terms of payments etc. — Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee) September 30, 2020