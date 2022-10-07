Brewster starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Stoke on Saturday

After a strong start to the season, Sheffield United have stumbled ever so slightly since their return from the international break.

After drawing at home with Birmingham City last weekend, the Blades followed it up with a 1-0 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

Despite that, Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain top of the Championship, however, Norwich City are now level on points, with Reading and QPR not too far behind.

With that said, the Blades’ trip to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon is a very important fixture, and with that in mind, below, we’ve predicted a potential Blades XI that boss Heckingbottom could deploy for the clash.

With injury issues still plaguing Paul Heckingbottom’s side, and the Blades boss coy on which players return, the above line up is what we came up with ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

Lining up in a familiar formation, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham should keep his place, with a back three from right to left consisting of Chris Basham, John Egan and filling in, Rhys Norrington-Davies.

With Norrington-Davies at LCB, in his place at wing-back/left midfield, we’ve gone with Reda Khadra, but Jayden Bogle could be an option.

The right hand side should see George Baldock line up as usual.

In midfield, Heckingbottom could once again opt for a three, with Oli Norwood central, and Sander Berge and Tommy Doyle to his right and left respectively.

Up front, Iliman Ndiaye keeps his place, whilst Rhian Brewster could be the man selected to replace Oli McBurnie, who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

