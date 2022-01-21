Brewster starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Luton on Saturday

Sheffield United face Luton Town on Saturday afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, licking their wounds after throwing away a two-goal lead in the week against Preston North End.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side had raced into a 2-0 lead at Deepdale and were seemingly on their way to a routine win when North End were reduced to 10 men.

However, Alan Brown and Emil Riis struck late to serve Sheffield United of a reminder of where they are at in the Championship.

This weekend, though, is an opportunity to fight back against Luton at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom has some decisions to make regarding his selection after it all went horribly wrong at Deepdale, with our feeling that he might stick with the players that got him into such a commanding position in the first place.

Wes Foderingham will be in goal, whilst Chris Basham and John Egan are automatic picks in the defensive unit. Jack Robinson, meanwhile, is not wholly convincing the Sheffield United faithful, but with Ben Davies missing through COVID during the week, it’s hard to see how Heckingbottom won’t start with Robinson.

Enda Stevens and Jayden Bogle should at wing-back, and with the boost of George Baldock’s return starting to appear on the horizon, it’s another push for Bogle to keep his performance levels high.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Nathaniel Mendez-Laing? Yes No

John Fleck will be pushing Conor Hourihane and Oliver Norwood, too, as competition in the midfield hots up. Again, though, Heckingbottom might feel the need for consistency with his selection.

Iliman Ndiaye constantly impresses in a No.10 position, whilst Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp may well retain their place in the attack given a lack of serious alternatives.