Brewster starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Derby on Saturday

Sheffield United will be desperate to make amends for their travelling support this weekend as they face current relegation strugglers Derby County at Pride Park, with three points vital for either side’s respective causes.

Although the Blades haven’t been in league action since their trip to Fulham on 20th December, they did return to the field as they faced Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the FA Cup last weekend.

Unfortunately, they were on the end of a resounding 3-0 defeat in the West Midlands and they make a similar trip to the East tomorrow afternoon in what could be crucial for their play-off hopes.

With numerous Covid-19 postponements heavily disrupting their schedule, they have as many as four games in hand over Blackpool, the team directly above them at this stage as the South Yorkshire outfit currently sit in 13th place.

Making the most of these extra games could give them the points needed to force their way into the promotion mix after a promising start to life under boss Paul Heckingbotton, winning all three of their league games under the 44-year-old’s stewardship.

This upcoming match won’t be easy though despite the two sides’ contrasting league positions, with Wayne Rooney’s men staging a remarkable comeback against Reading in their previous second-tier clash to steal a point.

Focusing more on this weekend’s visitors though, what lineup will Heckingbottom go with prior to this match? We predict the starting 11 United fans may see on the teamsheet at 2pm tomorrow.

Wes Foderingham is one of the easiest picks for this one having stepped in admirably for Robin Olsen in the Swedish international’s absence – and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him retain his starting spot even when the AS Roma loanee return.

Rhys Norrington-Davies continues at left wing-back with Enda Stevens still working his way to fitness, even with the latter returning to training. With the demands Heckingbottom will place on his wing-backs to retain a high intensity and break forward, there’s no real point risking the Irishman when he has such a capable understudy.

Jayden Bogle continues on the right in George Baldock’s absence, though the former was keeping the latter out of the starting lineup even when Baldock was available. He is thought to be closing in on a return though.

One area the Blades’ boss may need to take a couple of risks in is the centre-back department, with Jack Robinson and John Egan both injury concerns. They have returned to training alongside Ben Davies, but Robinson probably keeps his starting spot over the Liverpool loanee after performing admirably at Craven Cottage.

After taking his place on the bench against Wolves last weekend, a recharged Oliver Norwood forces his way back into the lineup alongside Conor Hourihane, forming the combination in midfield that worked at Fulham.

Unfortunately for tomorrow’s visitors, they won’t have the injured Morgan Gibbs-White at their disposal, but they will have the likes of David McGoldrick and Sander Berge who could both play a key part in an advanced midfield position.

McGoldrick probably deserves to start – but Berge could potentially provide that star quality they lack with Gibbs-White currently out and this could potentially provide him with the perfect opportunity of putting himself in the shop window.

A move has failed to materialise as of yet, something the Norwegian may be looking to change as he continues to compete in the Championship. Nonetheless, his focus must solely be on his current side at this moment in time.

McGoldrick should come on at some point though as one of the unsung heroes of the division, either in that attacking midfield role or up front, where Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster start.

It may be touch and go in terms of the latter being deemed fit enough to start at Pride Park – but after scoring for the Under-23s earlier this week – Heckingbottom may take a chance on the England youth international.