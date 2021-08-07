Brewster starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Birmingham

Slavisa Jokanovic will begin life as Sheffield United manager with a home game against Birmingham City this evening.

Bringing in the former Fulham coach, who has won promotion from this level twice in the past, was seen as a coup for the Blades and the Serbian will have be expecting a lot from his players.

With a big squad to choose from, Jokanovic has some tough decisions to make when it comes to picking his team and here we look at the XI we think he will go with…

Obviously, Aaron Ramsdale will start in goal and we believe Jokanovic will go with a back four, with Ben Osborn starting at left-back because of Rhys Norrington-Davies’ absence, with the influential duo of John Egan and Chris Basham sure to start.

At right-back, there is a big call for the boss to make, as George Baldock and Jayden Bogle are both outstanding players at this level, so it really doesn’t matter who does start, but we feel the latter could be given the nod as this is a game the Blades will have to try and control and Bogle offers more going forward.

In midfield, a trio of Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood and John Fleck have real balance and quality to it, with David McGoldrick playing in a more advanced role off the front two.

With a plethora of striking options, this is another dilemma Jokanovic will face but Lys Mousset’s pre-season form means he should get a start and there is a big pressure on Rhian Brewster to deliver this season, so he needs to be given an opportunity, particularly as Oli McBurnie isn’t 100% fit.

The former Liverpool man has shone in the Championship earlier in his career and he will hope to find that goalscoring touch for Sheffield United after a tough first year at Bramall Lane.

Thoughts? What XI would you go with? Let us know in the comments below.