Brewster in, Sharp out: On paper, is this Sheffield United’s best XI that Slavisa Jokanovic can field right now?

Sheffield United will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, whilst under the watchful eye of Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Blades were relegated from the top-flight last term, and will be eager to return at the earliest of opportunities, and they seem well-equipped to do just that.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side haven’t added to their squad as of yet, but have kept together the majority of their starting XI from last year’s campaign, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters.

We take a look at the best XI that Slavisa Jokanovic can field right now, as they turn their attentions to their season opener against Birmingham City.

