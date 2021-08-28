Brewster, Bogle and Marriott react as Nottingham Forest finalise player agreement

Nottingham Forest have recently completed a loan deal for Sheffield United defender Max Lowe, the club have confirmed.

Lowe had been with the Blades since 2020, but has found regular game time hard to come by in recent seasons, which has seen him depart on a temporary basis.

The full-back made 11 appearances in total for Sheffield United, although he didn’t feature in any of their matches so far in this year’s league campaign in the Championship, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings.

Nottingham Forest haven’t endured a strong start to the season themselves though, with the Reds rooted to the bottom of the table after their opening four matches in this year’s campaign.

The Reds have been in need of adding strength in depth to their youthful team this term, and Lowe’s arrival will certainly help aid that moving forwards.

Lowe had previously been on the books with Derby County earlier in his career, but is evidently looking forward to getting started with Chris Hughton’s side this season in the near future.

The defender took to Instagram as he expressed his delight at completing a temporary move to the City Ground, before sending his best wishes to Sheffield United for the 2021/22 season.

Plenty of Lowe’s former team-mates were quick to react to his move to Nottingham Forest, with Jack Marriott, Jayden Bogle and Rhian Brewster being among those to respond to his message.

Nottingham Forest are set to take on arch rivals Derby County in their next match, which takes place on Saturday afternoon in the early kick-off.

The Verdict:

This will be a smart signing for Nottingham Forest.

The full-back area was a position that needed strengthening for the Reds, and it’s good to see Chris Hughton looking to address that problem in the near future.

Lowe has experience of playing in the Championship whilst with Derby County, and he clearly didn’t want to stick around at Bramall Lane for much longer this summer.

Lowe will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with his new side, starting with a positive performance against his former club Derby County.