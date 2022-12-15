Brett Ormerod reveals if he is worried or not about Blackpool this season

Blackpool are struggling at the bottom end of the Championship having seen a summer of surprising change.

Neil Critchley left with Michael Appleton replacing him before key player Josh Bowler was sold for £4m and it seems the Tangerines have yet to recover from those two significant losses.

That being said, Blackpool have shown good signs at times this season with a derby win against Preston and an impressive away win against Coventry in the follow-up fixture.

Consistency has been in short supply though and Appleton’s side find themselves second bottom of the Championship. Despite the poor form and league placing though, former Blackpool forward and Gazette columnist Brett Ormerod has suggested he’s not panicking just yet and is optimistic about the future.

Speaking to The Gazette, Ormerod said: “I know a couple of wins are a big thing in this division and easier said than done, but if Blackpool can put a couple of results together and pick up six points it will take them into mid-table and looking up to the playoffs.

“It really is that close, so I’m not worried right now.”

Ormerod featured in Blackpool teams that fought for promotion and will know exactly what it takes to be successful in the second tier. Despite sitting second bottom, Appleton’s side are just 12 points behind rivals Preston in sixth showing how tight the league is.

But with plenty of games still yet to play, Ormerod is confident his former side can claw higher up the table after a needed break during the World Cup.

“If it’s like this and they’re adrift in March and April time, then yes I would be getting worried.

“When it’s game after game after game in that sort of slump it can be very hard at times, but they’ve had a bit of a break and gone abroad and hopefully that will put them in good stead.”

Blackpool will be hoping they can kick start their season when they take on fellow strugglers Cardiff on Saturday.

The Verdict

It’s a tight league this season and Blackpool certainly have enough quality to at least be performing better.

Injuries haven’t helped matters and an active, positive January could see this side push higher in the league. Whether they have the quality to sustain a midtable push is a difficult question to answer, but they certainly have more in the squad to be performing better.

If that isn’t achieved in the short term, Appleton could find himself under pressure ahead of the January transfer window that could well make or break Blackpool’s season.