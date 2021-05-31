Brett Johnson sets out promotion plans following Ipswich Town takeover

Ipswich Town could be set for an exciting 2021/22 season in League One – and fans may return to Portman Road to see a completely different squad.

Paul Cook, who took over from Paul Lambert in March, has released eight first-team players and is set to sell many more in order to build the squad he sees fit to get the Tractor Boys promoted back to the Championship.

It’s a league the Suffolk club haven’t seen since 2018 and with a takeover from an American consortium confirmed early last month, there’s optimism that the right team are in place to bring success back to Portman Road.

Parachute payments for Premier League clubs who end up being relegated makes it very hard for teams to come from lower down the Championship table or from League One to get into the top flight quickly, unless there’s investment thrown at them.

It does seem as though Gamechanger 20 are going to back Paul Cook though – they’ve already got experience in place on the board with Mike O’Leary and Mark Ashton as chairman and CEO respectively and Cook is going to be given the funds to shape the squad as he wishes.

Like any owner though the top flight is the dream and Brett Johnson is no different to anyone else – he envisages Ipswich in the Premier League under his control.

“For sure, as I’ve said before anyone who’s invested in English football if you don’t have aspirations for the Premier League then I’m not sure what you’re doing,” Johnson told Tribal Football.

“All that being said, I try to take the most sober approach relative to what that task entails, so first and foremost sitting where we are in League One the objective has to be to get to the Championship – we will be very very focused on that.

“Then once we get there we’ll recharge the batteries and make the run up to the EPL, and you can be inspired by a lot of clubs lately like Leicester City and Leeds.”

The Verdict

Johnson is coming out with all the right words to get Ipswich fans on track, but an owner wanting to get to the Premier League as quick as possible doesn’t always go right.

Considering Johnson and his team’s experience at other clubs overseas though and the fact they’ve appointed an experienced domestic boardroom, it’s likely that there won’t be any silly overspending to achieve the dream.

The Tractor Boys fans will still be expecting a promotion-winning squad to be put together this season though – they’ll feel like three seasons in League One is three too many and the size of the club means that they shouldn’t be in the third tier for long.