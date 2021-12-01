Brereton update, potential Lenihan replacement identified, Tottenham youngster interest: The latest Blackburn Rovers transfer talking points

For Blackburn Rovers, the January transfer window looks set to be a crucial part of the campaign.

With Tony Mowbray’s side currently fifth in the Championship table, but facing the prospect of a number of out of contract players in the summer, keeping the squad together at the turn of the year – and potentially strengthening it – will be key to their hopes of promotion.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has been plenty of transfer talk around Ewood Park over the course of the past few weeks.

So with that in mind, we’ve taking a look at some of the biggest Blackburn talking points to have recenty emerged, right here.

How to respond an offer for Brereton?

Having scored 16 goals in 20 league games for Blackburn this season, it is little surprise to see interest growing in Ben Brereton.

Reports from The Sun over the weekend claimed that La Liga side Sevilla are leading the race for the Chile international, and that Rovers could be forced to sell if an big enough comes in, with a price tag of £20million suggested.

But with Brereton so key to the club’s success this season, Rovers are going to have weigh up whether or not they can cope without him on the pitch, given that he will be into the final year of his contract come the summer – even that will only be thanks to a 12-month extension – when they could then be at risk of losing such an important player for a reduced fee.

Is Souttar the right replacement for Lenihan?

Another player Rovers face losing in January is Darragh Lenihan, with the club captain set to see his contract at Ewood Park expire at the end of the season.

That has led to reports from Lancs Live revealing that Rovers have identified Hearts centre back John Souttar – who is also out of contract this summer – as a potential replacement for the 27-year-old.

But with Rovers badly struggling when Lenihan is absent – they have won just four of 28 games without their skipper since the start of the 2018/19 season – Blackburn will have to be certain they are moving for the right player to replace the Irishman, if he moves on and they look to bring in Souttar in his place.

Could Dilan Markanday make an impact?

Blackburn were dealt a blow earlier this month, with the news of a serious injury for on loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda leaving the club short on attacking options, and it seems they are looking at fresh targets in that area.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Rovers are one of several Championship clubs who are interested in a deal for young Tottenham winger Dilan Markanday, who has scored 11 goals in 12 league games for Spurs’ Under 23s this season.

However, given his senior experience amounts to just 15 minutes in the Europa Conference League back in October, there could well be questions about whether the winger is ready make that step up to first-team level, if Rovers were to bring him in.