Brereton-Diaz, van Hecke, van den Berg: The latest Blackburn Rovers news you might have missed

With little more than a week to go in the transfer window, things have been rather quiet for Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Despite a long list of departures from the first-team squad, the Ewood Park club have so far completed just three first-team signings, in the form of Callum Brittain, Sam Szmodics, and Tyler Morton.

As a result, there could be a busy end to the market at Ewood Park, meaning it is no surprise to see plenty of news circling around the club at this moment in time.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest Blackburn Rovers news stories to have emerged, right here.

Given his success last season, and the fact he has just a year remaining on his contract, it is no surprise that Ben Brereton-Diaz remains at the centre of this transfer window for Rovers.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Chile international has no intention of holding talks over a new deal with Rovers – despite the offer of a big pay rise – and is determined to leave, although it has been suggested by reports elsewhere that the 23-year-old remains fully focused on his job for the club.

Even so, it has now been reported by Alan Nixon, that Everton have made a move for the striker, as they look to spend the funds they could be set to receive from Anthony Gordon’s potential move to Chelsea. Meanwhile, it has also been claimed that Spanish side Sevilla have told Brereton-Diaz, to bide his time and agree a pre-contract agreement with them in January, which would see him joining the La Liga club for free next summer.

Jan Paul van Hecke

One player who it seems may not be returning to Ewood Park this summer, is Brighton centre back Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Dutchman enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Rovers last season, where his performances saw him named the club’s Player of the Year, with many fans desperate to see him back in Lancashire for the coming campaign.

However, reports from The Shield’s Gazette have reported that Sunderland look the most likely destination for the 22-year-old this summer, with it expected that he will join the Black Cats, once he has signed a new contract extension with Brighton.

Sepp van den Berg

With centre backs in desperately short supply at Rovers right now, one that the club have been heavily linked with a loan more for over a considerable period of time now, is Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg.

However, a deal has so far yet to materialise, and it seems Rovers may be kept waiting for some time yet. According to The Lancashire Telegraph, van den Berg remains the club’s preferred option, but they are still being made to wait for the deal to be completed by Liverpool.

That is not helped by injuries to Liverpool centre backs Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, with van den Berg currently filling a place on the bench for the Reds, meaning it has now been suggested that Blackburn will be looking at alternatives to the 20-year-old, as they continue to search for those badly needed reinforcements.