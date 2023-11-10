Highlights Ben Brereton-Diaz has struggled to find form at Villareal since moving from Blackburn, failing to score in eight appearances.

English teams, including bitter rivals Burnley, are interested in acquiring Brereton-Diaz on loan in the new year.

A loan move to Burnley would likely upset Blackburn fans, but it could be a beneficial on-pitch decision given his goal-scoring record.

Since making his big move to Villareal, Ben Brereton-Diaz hasn't been able to find the form that he had when he was in the Championship.

The Chilean international scored 47 goals in 177 appearances for Blackburn. This goal record earned him a move to the Spanish top division in the summer.

But the forward hasn't hit the ground running since making the move to the Yellow Submarine. The 24-year-old has featured in eight games for the club, only two of which have been starts, and he is yet to find the back of the net.

Brereton-Diaz is reportedly earning over £33,000 per week, according to Capology.com.

With that wage package, and his lack of productivity, the Spanish team might be looking to move on from the Chilean, and one of the proposed moves could really annoy the fans of his former club.

Ben Brereton-Diaz linked to Burnley

With Villareal potentially looking to cut ties with the 24-year-old after less than half of a year spent with the club, some English teams are now looking at potentially bringing the former Rovers forward back to the UK.

A report from TEAMtalk has said that multiple Premier League and Championship clubs are looking at the possibility of acquiring Brereton-Diaz in the new year. The outlet added that any move for the striker would be a loan move.

One of the teams said to be looking at bringing him in is Blackburn's bitter rivals Burnley.

They, alongside Crystal Palace, and second-tier sides Leicester City, Southampton, and West Bromwich Albion, are in the running.

If the former Championship striker ended up making the short-term move to the Clarets, that would almost certainly end the very good relationship that he has with the Rovers faithful.

He spent five years with the club, and this move would almost certainly be considered to be a betrayal.

Would a loan for Brereton-Diaz be a good move for Burnley?

One thing is for certain. If this deal were to happen, then it'd certainly please Burnley fans as they'd be able to mock Rovers fans about it if nothing else.

Vincent Kompany's side haven't been able to find an established goal scorer all season long, and Brereton-Diaz showed himself to more than have that capability during his tenure in Lancashire.

If a hypothetical move like this ends up being successful, then there's every chance that he could join permanently. This would annoy the 24-year-old's former fanbase for a multitude of reasons. Firstly, because it'd be one of their best players in recent years joining a bitter rival.

But a successful loan could end up keeping the Clarets in the Premier League, and even if they don't stay up, he'd play against Rovers on the other side of the East Lancashire derby.

So loaning the Chile international would be funny for Burnley fans, but the striker's record in England is a good one, so it'd probably be a smart on the pitch decision as well.

Everyone saw what the Clarets' transfer announcements were like in the summer. Imagine what they'd come up with for Brereton-Diaz.

No matter what they chose to do, it would certainly irk the Blackburn faithful.