Brereton-Diaz starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face QPR tonight

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday night, as they travel to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to face QPR.

After giving up a 2-0 half time to draw 2-2 with Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, Tony Mowbray’s side are now without a win in their last three games, and start the day ninth in the Championship table, three points off the play-off places.

QPR meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to local rivals Fulham, and start the game one position and one point ahead of Rovers in the Championship table.

So just what sort of team could Mowbray name to give his side the best possible chance of picking up all three points this evening?

Here, we’ve taken a look at how we think Rovers’ starting XI will look for Tuesday clash in the capital.

Having switched to a 5-3-2 formation for that clash with Coventry on Saturday, we expect Rovers to revert to a more familiar 4-3-3 system for Tuesday night.

Between the posts, Thomas Kaminski remains a key figure for Blackburn, and will surely continue his run of starting every game so far this season.

In defence, the switch back to a four-man defence would give Mowbray the opportunity to rest Tayo Edun and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The two summers signings both completed their first 90 minutes in Blackburn colours in Saturday’s clash with Coventry. Speaking after the game, Mowbray admitted that both were perhaps not quite ready for that, but had to be selected due to a lack of other options.

However, Harry Pickering is now available again after missing out on Saturday due to tonsillitis, so could replace Edun at left-back.

Darragh Lenihan and Daniel Ayala would likely continue their established partnership at centre back, allowing van Hecke to drop out, with Ryan Nyambe rounding out the back four on the right hand side of defence.

In the centre of the park, the midfield three of Lewis Travis, John Buckley and Joe Rothwell – who scored his first goal of the season against Coventry – does seem to pretty much pick itself at the minute.

Further forward, having remarkably come off the bench to feature against Coventry on Saturday less than 48 hours after playing and scoring for Chile, Rovers’ top scorer this season, could now return to the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Should he do that, then the return to an attacking three would likely see him link back up with Tyrhys Dolan and Rovers’ other scorer from Saturday, Sam Gallagher, in a forward line that has presented plenty of threats to opposition sides this season.