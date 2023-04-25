Blackburn Rovers will be desperate to avenge the 3-0 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Burnley earlier this season when they host their arch-rivals in the Championship this evening.

Having drawn each of their last four league games, Rovers have now slipped out of the top-six with three games left to play.

A victory, or another draw, in tonight's fixture will allow Blackburn to move back into the play-off places.

Rovers know that they will have to be at their very best in this fixture as Burnley could win the Championship title tonight if they claim all three points on their travels.

Having witnessed his side's display against Preston North End last weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Jon Dahl Tomasson's opts to make some alterations to the club's starting eleven for the East Lancashire derby.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Blackburn could line up against Burnley.

Who do we think will start for Blackburn Rovers in their showdown with the Clarets?

Having deployed the 4-3-3 formation against Preston, Tomasson may opt to stick with this system this evening.

Goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is set to retain his place in this side and will be aiming to claim his sixth league clean-sheet of the season.

Dominic Hyam is set to be partnered in the heart of defence by Hayden Carter who has made 27 league appearances for Rovers this season.

Harry Pickering will feature in the left-back role while Joe Rankin-Costello is set to occupy the right-back position.

With Tyler Morton set to miss the remainder of the season due to a fracture in his foot, Sammie Szmodics could be tasked with playing in the heart of midfield instead of in a more advanced role.

Adam Wharton will be selected to start alongside Szmodics and Lewis Travis who will reach the 200 game milestone for Blackburn tonight.

Tyrhys Dolan and Sorba Thomas will be tasked with providing some width in this system while Ben Brereton Diaz may be tasked with leading the line.

Will Ben Brereton Diaz be able to make a difference for Blackburn in this fixture?

Although Brereton Diaz has been deployed predominantly as a winger this season, he is capable of playing in a central role and will be determined to deliver the goods against Burnley.

Having provided 16 direct goal contributions in the Championship during the current term, the Chile international will be confident in his ability to cause issues for Burnley's defenders.