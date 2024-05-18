Highlights A total reset is crucial at Bramall Lane for a successful 24/25 season.

Sheffield United will be playing their football in the Championship in the 2024/25 season, and their manager, Chris Wilder, would love to see these three moves happen over the summer.

A total reset is needed at Bramall Lane between now and the start of the next campaign. It seemed inevitable, from the get go, that they weren't going to be able to survive in the Premier League.

Selling two of your best players in Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge made life even tougher than it was already going to be, and that has been reflected by their last place finish in the top flight this time round.

The current assembly of players is an uninspiring one, to say the least. While many United fans would want to see a large majority of the playing staff moved, there are a couple of them who could be of big help next season, in the Championship.

There's no guarantee that Wilder himself will be at Bramall Lane for the start of the 24/25 season, if the club decide to go for a full reset.

Activity in the summer transfer window is a must if Wilder's side want to challenge for a return to the Premier League, and this trio of transfers would make the current boss very happy.

Ben Brereton Diaz signs

The Chilean international has been a bright spark in a very dim second half of the season for the Blades. His loan move from Villarreal to Yorkshire hasn't been enough to keep them up, but he's certainly shown an ability that suggests he would be up to the top flight level.

The 25-year-old's previous time with Blackburn Rovers, prior to him joining the Spanish side last summer, also proved how good he can be in the Blades' next league destination.

If they can sign him permanently, although reports suggest that he will be returning to Villarreal, it would be a great starting point for next season.

Rhian Brewster is sold

The former Liverpool forward has struggled to contribute much of anything since he arrived in Sheffield nearly four years ago.

He is still just 24, so there should be a chance for his career to kick on at some point, but United shouldn't hold out too much hope to think that it will be with them.

Capology estimates that he is the second-highest earner at the club, on £35,000 per week. This will likely come down when they are back in the Championship, because of relegation clauses, but moving him on would still be better than keeping him on.

Ashley Phillips comes in on loan

The young Tottenham Hotspur defender proved to be a very solid addition to Plymouth Argyle's defence in the 2024 portion of the previous second tier campaign.

Ashley Phillips' 23/24 stats Apps 18 Starts 16 Clean sheets 3 Tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per game 2.2 Clearances per game 3.9 Accurate passes per game 30.6 (81%) Stats taken from Sofascore

His loan spell has caught the interest of Wilder, who is said to be looking to exploit the loan market this summer, as per The Sun, and Phillips would be a great place to start.

United's defence this season has been absolutely atrocious, and fresh faces in this area of the pitch are needed.

The 18-year-old, who is formerly of Blackburn too, is proven in the Championship, and a pursuit of him in the summer sounds like it's on the manager's list of things to do.