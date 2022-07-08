Brereton-Diaz, Nyambe, Rothwell: The latest Blackburn Rovers news headlines you might have missed

Blackburn Rovers are currently navigating a difficult summer transfer window, which is their first opportunity to freshen up the squad under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

With contract situations working against them this summer, and potentially making it harder for them to back up their eighth placed finish in the Championship last season, there is a lot of work to be done in the final few weeks before the big kick-off.

Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra were key players in 2021/22 under Tony Mowbray, who will need replacing having returned to Brighton and Hove Albion, with the loan market a potential avenue to patch up the squad again in preparation for 2022/23.

Ben Brereton-Diaz remains a popular name in the transfer rumour mill, and West Ham United are still considering a move for the Chilean as they get ready to balance the Europa Conference League with their Premier League efforts.

Brereton-Diaz could be for sale for a fee in the region of £15 million according to The Guardian.

We brought you the exclusive earlier this week that Ryan Nyambe could join Darragh Lenihan at Middlesbrough after his contract expired this summer.

The nine-time Namibia international is a game away from making 200 appearances for Rovers, but appears to favour a move to The Riverside, with Chris Wilder’s men boasting more realistic promotion aspirations this upcoming season.

Joe Rothwell will be playing Premier League football for Bournemouth next season, signing for the Cherries after his deal ended at Ewood Park, the engine roomer revealed what it was like to carry on playing for Rovers after a January move away fell through when he spoke to LancsLive earlier this week.

He said: “There was a bit of backlash from the fans and stuff like that but that’s part and parcel of what it is.

“I just got my head down and I don’t feel like I let up.

“I wanted to get promoted to the Premier League and, unfortunately, we just fell away.”

It will be interesting to see who stays and who goes in the remainder of the window at Ewood Park, with realistic expectations probably not involving Blackburn competing towards the play-offs as they did last term, especially after Brereton-Diaz’s form dropped off significantly, mainly due to injury, in the second half of last term.