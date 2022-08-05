Brereton Diaz discussion, Tomasson promise: The Blackburn Rovers transfer headlines you might have missed

Blackburn Rovers made a winning start to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s tenure and will be hoping to add three more points against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Championship outfit have more than just on-pitch matters to focus on though, with the transfer window still open.

It’s been a busy period but here are the transfer headlines you might’ve missed ahead of the weekend…

Tomasson’s message to Ben Brereton Diaz

The Blackburn boss has revealed he’s discussed Ben Brereton Diaz’s potential departure with the Chile international.

Speaking to Lancs Live, he said: “The situation is quite good. Ben is a great player, great players are wanted, great players cost an amount of money which is simple.

“At the end of the day we all know what he’s capable of. He’s a very good player and a player I like and I like to work with him.

“I’ve told him that if he goes away, and anything in football is possible, I respect that. But he needs to work hard for the club, to do the best for the club, and with a smile because he’s a great boy.”

West Ham United and Wolves are among the Premier League clubs linked with the striker, who is out of contract next summer.

Sammie Szmodics’ point to prove at Ewood Park

New signing Sammie Szmodics has claimed he arrives at Rovers with a point to prove following his seven-figure transfer from Peterborough United.

Szmodics was unable to help Posh stay up last term but has been offered a route back to the Championship and wants to show he’s worth the money paid for him.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: “I feel as though I’m coming here with a point to prove, but they also know my qualities and what I need to work on.

“It helps you settle in better because the manager knows who he’s signed, rather than learning over the next couple of weeks.

“The season has started, there’s no time to get used to the lads and how we play, the season has started and you have to learn quickly.”

Blackburn aren’t done in the transfer market

Tomasson provided supporters with an exciting transfer update as we enter the final weeks of the window.

The new Blackburn boss suggested he was pleased with the talent that had been drafted in so far but promised that his squad would be even stronger by the time the window closes on 1st September.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: “Now we have three in. (Director of football) Gregg Broughton is working hard on that to get even more in.

“I promise you that the selection will be even stronger at the end of the window, but we are not at the end of the window yet.”

It is understood that strengthening the defence is a priority for Blackburn.