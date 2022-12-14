Brereton-Diaz, Dack, Buckley: The main Blackburn Rovers transfer talking points as January looms

There is now less than three weeks until the January transfer window opens, and for Blackburn Rovers, that will leave them with plenty of decisions to make.

Currently sitting third in the Championship, but off the back of two heavy defeats, the Ewood Park club will have to get things right in the market, if they are to stay the course in the battle for promotion.

Indeed, there will be a fair amount of focus on a number of individuals at Rovers for a variety of reasons heading into the new year, as speculation continues to circle around their futures.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the big transfer talking points at Blackburn in the lead up to the January transfer window, right here.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

Having kept hold of Brereton-Diaz amid a string of links with other clubs in the summer, the Chile international’s fine start to this season means there may well be more speculation around him to come.

That is likely to be enhanced by the fact that the 23-year-old is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of this season, with little sign of a new one on the horizon as things stand, making it Rovers’ last chance to receive a fee for him.

Even so, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed recently that it will take an offer the club simply cannot refuse for Brereton-Diaz to leave in January, and given what is at stake, there will be plenty of discussion as to what sort of offer would meet that criteria.

Bradley Dack

Despite finally being able to get a full pre-season under his belt in the summer, Dack has struggled for game time under Tomasson at Blackburn this season, leading to some questions about his future.

The attacker is out of contract in the summer – although Rovers do have the option to extend by a further 12 months – while Sunderland are reported to be interested in a move for the 28-year-old, which would reunite him with the man who first brought him to Ewood Park, in the form of Tony Mowbray.

However, with Dack returning to the starting lineup, and scoring, in Saturday’s defeat to Preston, those at Ewood Park have been given a reminder of how important he can be to this team, putting further pressure on them to get things right when it comes to a decision over his future.

John Buckley

Another Rovers player to have been linked with a potential reunion with Mowbray at Sunderland ahead of the January transfer window, is John Buckley.

The midfielder has also struggled for game time this season, but having signed a contract with Rovers until the summer of 2027 just a few months ago, any move to the Stadium of Light would almost certainly be a loan one.

Even so, that will still leave Blackburn with a significant call to make, both in terms of whether they feel that would be the right switch for Buckley, and if they have the options in midfield required to cope in his absence, during what could be a crucial second half of the season.