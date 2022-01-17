Brentford’s transfer stance on Nottingham Forest talent shared after recent speculation

Brentford remain interested in Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and are hoping to bring him in before the deadline this month.

The 20-year-old has been excellent for the Reds this season, scoring five goals and registering the same number of assists in 26 games, with his form catching the eye of several top-flight clubs.

Interest from the Bees has been known for some time and 90min are reporting that they remain very keen on securing the youngster within the next two weeks.

Whilst Forest would not want to lose the exciting talent, particularly as they are in the hunt for a play-off place, Johnson’s contract situation has left the club in a difficult position.

That’s because the forward has entered the final 18 months of his deal at the City Ground and is yet to sign an extension.

However, the update does state that Forest may be open to selling Johnson if they get replacements in during the window, with Blackpool’s Josh Bowler and Millwall’s Jed Wallace known to be targets for Steve Cooper.

The verdict

This is a worry for Forest because Johnson is a very good player who could become a key man for years to come given his age.

But, the reality is that until a new contract is signed the club are going to be vulnerable to offers and it appears as though Brentford are making another move for the attacker.

The chance to move to the Premier League is going to appeal but Forest fans will expect the club to keep Johnson until the end of the season to help their promotion push.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.