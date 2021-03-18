Brentford’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Brentford are a club who are really going places.

The Bees have really kicked on in recent seasons and are now firmly in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League after inflicting their attacking brand of football on the Championship.

Thomas Frank’s side have made their name with shrewd investments which is based on purchasing undervalued, high-potential players and selling them on for a hefty profit.

Developing youth has always been a big part of the Brentford mantra and as a result they’ve seen some great performances from their young stars over the years.

After consulting Transfermarkt we’ve pulled together a list of the club’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers, but how many do you remember?