Brentford’s Thomas Frank sends warning ahead of QPR clash

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has warned that his side “will come out flying” when they face west London rivals QPR on Wednesday evening.

The Bees long Championship unbeaten run came to an end today as Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley side beat them 2-0 in west London in something of a shock result.

There’s not much time for Frank’s team to regroup, however, as they make the short trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to take on the R’s on Wednesday.

Speaking to West London Sport after the game, the Brentford boss offered a warning to their local rivals and indicated his side will be looking to make amends for today’s result.

He said: “Whenever we play QPR it is a big game – whether it is a relegation battle, a middle of the table game or when one team is high in the table.

“It means the world to both clubs’ fans and what an opportunity for us to bounce back against them.

“The players know every single time they go out they are playing for the fans and for the club but also for the team, who want to do well and try to achieve the best they can.

“I am in no doubt that they will come flying out on Wednesday night.”

Frank added: “I have just said to the players that we lost to a better team today and it is all about how we react to that and we need to bounce back against QPR.”

Mark Warburton’s Hoops will be well-rested for the midweek game as their game against Rotherham United yesterday was postponed.

They’re in a rich vein of form themselves, having won four of their last five games and kept three clean sheets in that period.

The meeting between the two sides earlier in the season went the Bees’ way and QPR will be keen to get a bit of revenge in the return fixture.

The Verdict

Clearly, Frank is determined for his to bounce back straight away and hit top gear from the start against the R’s on Wednesday.

Warburton won’t need his warning to know how dangerous the Championship’s top scorers are but the Barnsley win today shows that they have their flaws.

With the R’s having won four of their last five, they’ll feel they’re well set to hurt their local rivals.