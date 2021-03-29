Brentford’s Thomas Frank makes claim involving Watford, Norwich and Swansea City

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has made a claim over the Championship promotion race, with the Dane telling the Watford Observer that he believes that his side will be heading for a face off against Swansea City and Watford for promotion, with the manager believing Norwich are pretty much up.

At the time of writing, the Bees are currently occupying fourth place and are someway off second place Watford, although it is worth noting that the West London club do have a game in hand on Xisco Munoz and his team.

Brentford arguably have a more favourable run of fixtures coming up which could see them force themselves back into contention for the second automatic promotion spot, with games against the likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United sure to prove crucial.

Speaking recently, Frank was quick to offer up his thoughts on what lies in store for his side and others in the promotion race:

“Norwich will definitely win the Championship this season.

“I think it’s going to be a dog fight between Watford, Swansea and ourselves for the last automatic promotion spot.

Did these 15 former Brentford players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Did Said Benrahma leave for a higher or lower fee? Higher Lower

“I obviously hope and still believe we can get that. It will be a hard-fought battle right till the very last game.”

The Bees are back in league action next weekend as they travel to Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield, with the London club looking to bounce back from two consecutive draws.

The Verdict

As mentioned above, I do strongly believe that Brentford have an easier run in than some of their promotion rivals, however some inconsistencies in their performances have begun to creep in.

They no longer appear to be as solid as they were earlier in the campaign and as a result I think the gap between them and Watford in second place may be too big to make up with so little games remaining.

The play-offs is something that none of the players nor Frank will want to face after last season’s heartbreak, but I think in their current state, it’s the best they can really hope for.

Ivan Toney will keep scoring as he always does but there is this growing feeling that others need to step up to the plate over the coming weeks if they are to achieve their dream of Premier League football.