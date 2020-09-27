Brentford’s Thomas Frank addresses future of Crystal Palace target

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has cast doubt over Said Benrahma’s future after he returned to the Bees side against Millwall.

The winger has been a key player for Brentford and almost helped the club to promotion last season but the Bees were defeated in the Championship play-off final.

There have been questions raised about the player’s future throughout the transfer window, with Palace reportedly pushing for a deal, and it is not yet clear whether he will stay in the division and at the club for another year.

Benrahma has been a constant threat for the side through the past couple of seasons, although he has lost prolific attacking partner Ollie Watkins who joined Premier League side Aston Villa.

Speaking to the Ealing Times, Frank indicated he would be happy to have the winger at the club this season but emphasised it was a case of “if’ they hold on.

He said: “If he’s still here when the window closes, I’m more than happy to have one of the best offensive players in the division.”

The Verdict

It could make or break Brentford’s season whether or not Benrahma stays or leaves the club as keeping hold of him would boost their chances of challenging for promotion again.

The player has been key for so many years and is ready for the Premier League, but if no side sees the price as ideal then he may not leave the club and that would be great for Frank and his team.

Brentford will be hoping they can keep him in the coming weeks but it seems as though Frank is not confident about the Algerian staying on at the club.