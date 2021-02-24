Brentford’s Rico Henry breaks silence after devastating blow

It’s been a tough few weeks for Brentford on the pitch.

The Bees have lost their last three league games and are in danger of relinquishing their status in the top two of the Sky Bet Championship table, if they continue this run of form.

However, it was not just woe on the pitch for the Bees, with it being revealed that their star left-back Rico Henry has suffered a hamstring injury which is going to keep him sidelined for two months.

Henry, 23, suffered a torn hamstring on Saturday as the Bees were downed 2-0 by Coventry at St Andrew’s, with Thomas Frank now having to contend with numerous injuries including Pontus Jansson, Ivan Toney and Christian Norgaard.

Henry has been an ever-present figure in the Bees’ backline over the last few seasons, and the player has since reacted on Instagram following the bad news, as you can see below.

It’s come at the wrong time for Brentford this it has to be said, they need all their best players fully-fit as they look to cement a top two berth.

With their form in a bad place right now and the injury list mounting, Thomas Frank will know he now has a very stiff task in the upcoming weeks.

