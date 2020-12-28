Brentford’s Pontus Jansson sends message to Leeds man and jokes about Elland Road exit

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson has taken to Instagram to heap praise on Leeds United’s Luke Ayling, jokingly linking the defender’s performance against Burnley to his exit last summer.

After struggling against Manchester United, Ayling was hugely impressive in the Whites’ 1-0 victory against Burnley on Sunday and his former teammate was quick to heap praise on him on the back of that display.

The likes of Leif Davis, Kalvin Phillips, and Adam Forshaw all responded to the defender’s latest Instagram post but it was Jansson’s comment that caught the eye, with the Brentford skipper joking that it was linked to his Elland Road exit.

The Sweden international said: “Understand why I had to leave when the right-back is better centre-back than me. Haha, love it bro.”

Jansson was sold to Brentford by Leeds in the summer of 2019, despite having been a mainstay in the starting XI during his three years at the Yorkshire club.

There were suggestions at the time that the club had issues with his attitude, while the Swede himself indicated it was for financial reasons.

Leeds went on to secure promotion that season, while Jansson’s Brentford side were beaten in the Championship play-off final.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Leeds United’s academy?

1 of 22 Has Lewis Cook played for the club's academy? Yes No

The Verdict

Jansson was a big part of the dressing room during his time at Leeds, so it is no surprise to see him joking around with his former teammates.

His exit seemed like a huge blow for the Whites at the time but the signing of Ben White turned out to be a masterstroke, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Sweden international will no doubt be hoping his Bees side can follow suit this term and allow him to compete against his former teammates in the top tier soon.