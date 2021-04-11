Brentford’s Pontus Jansson sends Leeds United message after Man City clash

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson has sent a congratulatory message to his “friends” at Leeds United after their gutsy 2-1 victory against Manchester City on Saturday.

Despite going down to 10 men in the first half, the Whites beat the Premier League champions in waiting at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

Brentford also claimed all three points on Saturday though in slightly more comprehensive fashion as they hammered Preston North End 5-0 at Deepdale.

Jansson wore the armband for the Bees and was part of the backline that kept a clean sheet against Preston.

He took to Twitter to send a message to fans after the game, also hailing his former clubs Leeds and Malmo for their victories.

What a lovely day! Important win and a great performance from everyone involved! @BrentfordFC ❤️ Than 90 minutes work on the coach just done and three points to @Malmo_FF ❤️ And what a performance by my friends at Leeds and 2-1 against City! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKYHRnXMHX — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) April 10, 2021

The Swedish defender left Elland Road to move to Brentford in 2019 having notched up 120 appearances for the Whites in his three years with the club.

Since his exit, Leeds have ended their long wait for Premier League football and Jansson will be hoping that the Bees can follow in their footsteps this term.

Brentford are third in the table but nine points back from second-place Watford, suggesting they’ll have to go up through the play-offs.

The Verdict

Jansson remains a popular figure among large parts of the Leeds faithful and it seems the feeling is mutual.

This message highlights that he remains a fan of the Yorkshire club, despite having left Elland Road nearly two years ago.

He’ll be hoping his side comes up against them in the Premier League next season and if they keep producing dominant displays like they did at Deepdale, there’s no reason they can’t.