Brentford’s Ollie Watkins shares training update amid Aston Villa, Sheffield United transfer battle

Brentford’s Ollie Watkins is on the verge of a move to either Aston Villa or Sheffield United this month.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Griffin Park throughout the season. After netting 26 goals in the Championship last term, and Brentford missing out on promotion, his exit seems inevitable.

After some weeks of speculation, Watkins shared this training update on his Instagram ahead of the pre-season start:

Aston Villa have seemingly been in pole position – Watkins is said to be keen on a reunion with ex-Bees boss Dean Smith, and the club are reportedly tabling an £18 million bid in the coming days.

Another party invested in Watkins is Sheffield United. The Blades have long been admirers of Watkins and now with the Brentford man hitting the headlines, United are said to be considering a bid themselves.

Brentford then will be looking at a huge profit margin on the sale of Watkins – he joined for little over £1 million from Exeter City back in 2017, having scored 46 Championship goals along the way.

Also set to depart from the Bees this month is Said Benrahma – the Algerian has also been linked with Villa, as well as a host of other clubs including the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The verdict

Watkins is a Premier League player, and he deserves to be playing in the top-flight next season. It’s a sad situation for Brentford, but again they’re going to be looking at a huge profit margin on one or two of their players.

Thomas Frank would’ve been expecting the likes of Watkins and Benrahma to be departing this month, so expect the Dane to have some players lined-up to replace the duo.