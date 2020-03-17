Brentford’s Ollie Watkins in line for another accolade

Ollie Watkins has been the driving force behind Brentford’s promotion push this season and is enjoying by far the most prolific campaign of his short career.

The forward is the Championship’s second highest goalscorer this term with 22, scoring more than 34 percent of the Bees’ goals, which has left them just eight games away from securing a play-off place and what would be the perfect send-off for their final season at Griffin Park.

Watkins added four more goals to his ever-growing tally in February – notching in the victories against Hull City and Middlesbrough before a producing a stunning equaliser in the draw with home draw with Blackburn Rovers and then a consolation against Luton Town.

Unsurprisingly, his effort against Blackburn has been nominated for February’s Goal of the Month award.

The 24-year-old striker is up against Derby County’s Tom Lawrence and Wigan Athletic’s Kieffer Moore for his wonderful improvised finish in their victory at Reading.

You can see Watkins’ spectacular solo effort in the short video.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see Watkins in the running for another award. Everything the frontman has touched this season has turned to gold and with goals of such quality, the Brentford man will surely be attracting more interesting from Premier League clubs in the coming months.